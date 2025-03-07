60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” marks historic moment for Civil Rights Movement

Friday marks the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement. On March 7, 1965, hundreds of civil rights activists, including the late Congressman John Lewis, gathered in Selma for a peaceful march demanding voting rights. However, that peaceful march was violently interrupted on the Edmund Pettus Bridge by Alabama State Troopers, an act that would spark national outrage and drive momentum for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This weekend, a series of events will commemorate the momentous day, with Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock announcing he will make the trip to Selma to honor the legacy of those who fought for justice. A key highlight of the anniversary weekend is the unveiling of two plaques at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, installed by the John and Lillian Miles-Lewis Foundation, which was named in honor of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

The new plaques go beyond the well-known faces of “Bloody Sunday,” telling the broader story of the voting rights struggle, which began in 1918. “We’re talking about the people who had meetings, the churches that were brave enough to hold mass meetings, young people who participated in the Children’s March, and students who walked out of class to stand up for their rights,” said Detria Everson, president of the foundation. “We’re also talking about the local entrepreneurs who supported and funded the work. This is about honoring the community’s collective effort.”

The plaques, which provide historical context and acknowledge the contributions of those who were not widely recognized, aim to educate and empower visitors. “Our hope is that these plaques inspire people to get involved, roll up their sleeves, and help make their communities better,” Everson continued.

For those visiting the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the plaques offer a vivid reminder of the struggle for voting rights. They include QR codes that will take visitors to a dedicated webpage, where they can watch videos highlighting the sights and sounds of “Bloody Sunday.”

“The unity and collective effort required to push for change is something we want to honor,” Everson said. “This installation is a tribute to the people of Selma and to the work that was done to change American history.”

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story