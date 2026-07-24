51-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Responding medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene, Atlanta police officials said.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.