5-year-old injured in I-75 crash released from hospital

A 5-year-old injured in a crash that killed his parents, brothers and a college student is now out of the hospital.

Noah Mason’s family shared on a GoFundMe page that Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta doctors discharged him on Friday afternoon.

Noah suffered serious injuries in a May 19 crash on Interstate 75. His parents, Dakarai and Erin Mason, and his older brothers Brandon, 14, and Titus, 6, did not survive. The crash also killed 21-year-old Aimee Odom.

Doctors told Noah’s family that they expect the 5-year-old to make a full recovery. Noah is now home with his grandmother, who posted the following message.

“We are overjoyed that our sweet Noah is on his way to his new home. He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great. We shall never completely heal from the loss of his family and ours. But God blessed us with a five-year-old that will never allow us to slow down or wallow in our sadness. Again thank you all for the prayers, gifts, food, toys, and the ones who stepped in when we were not able to be in two places at one time, including the ones who mowed their lawn,” she wrote.

“I would like to say a very special thank you to all the nurses, doctors, the counselors, tech people, the group in the PICU, the ones from PT, and even the officers in the lobby who always asked for updates and continued to pray at Scottish Rite. All of you are very special people. We couldn’t have gotten through this without all of you. We all came to love each and every one. We will forever be grateful. God bless you all,” she added.

The donations from the GoFundMe will pay for Noah’s future medical expenses and funeral costs for his parents and brothers. You can donate here.