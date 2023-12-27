5 killed in head-on crash in Texas identified by family members

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas — Five family members who lived in Alpharetta, including two children, were killed in a crash on a Texas highway the day after Christmas.

Another person from the same family who lived in Texas was also killed and three more people were critically injured.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that six of the victims traveled to Texas from Alpharetta.

Deputies said the six people killed were traveling in a Honda Odyssey on U.S. 67 North on Tuesday when a Chevrolet Silvarado tried to pass another car in a no-passing zone. The truck hit the Odyssey head-on.

The dead included six people in the Odyssey: two women, ages 36 and 60; two men, ages 28 and 64; and two boys, ages 9 and 10. The 28-year-old man, who was the driver, was from Irving, Texas.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to family members in India, who identified the victims as Ponnada Nageswarao (64) and his wife Ponnada Seethama Lakshmi (60), their daughter Pothabathula Naveena Ganga (36) and their grandchildren, Pothabathula Kruthik Narayan and Pothabathula Nishita.

The victims’ nephew said three other family members, India Andhra, Pothabathula Lokesh and Pradesh Amalapuram were also involved in the crash. Their conditions are unclear.

The family is related to a politician in the region of Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party lawmaker Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, according to the Hindustan Times.

“My uncle and his family lived in Atlanta,” he told the outlet. “They were returning home after taking part in Christmas celebrations at the house of other relatives in Texas when the accident took place.”

A survivor of the Odyssey, a 26-year-old man from Georgia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet pickup, both 17-year-old Glen Rose residents, were transported to Fort Worth hospitals in critical condition.

The victims have not been identified.

We will continue to update this developing story.