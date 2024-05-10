Local

4th suspect in murder of 3-year-old Athens boy arrested in New York

By WSBTV
Dakious Echols (L) and Kyron Zarco (R)

ATHENS, Ga. — More than two months after a 3-year-old boy was the victim of a deadly gang-related shooting, a fourth person has been arrested.

Dakious Echols, 18, was arrested on Friday in Brooklyn, New York. He’s charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight.

He is currently in custody in New York while he waits to be extradited to Athens.

Kyron Zarco, 3, was shot and killed on March 8 at a mobile home park in what police say was likely a gang-related shooting. A bullet also grazed his 9-year-old brother’s leg.

“He was just watching T.V. His brother held him while he took his last breath,” his mother, Shanita Smith said. “That was my miracle baby. That was my COVID baby. He beat all of the odds. Just for somebody to take him away from me in seconds.”

Shortly after the shooting, 17-year-old Julian Cubillos was arrested. A few days later, police arrested 16-year-old Jayden Brown.

Earlier this month, police arrested Desmontrez Mathis, 22.

All four face the murder, assault and gang charges. Mathis, like Echols, also faces a federal unlawful flight charge.

Police have not listed other suspects they are looking for in connection to the shooting.

