4th of July 2024: Parades, celebrations and fireworks displays happening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - With the 4th of July holiday coming up, here is a list of 4th of July celebrations and fireworks displays happening in metro Atlanta next week.
WHAT: Thousands are expected to participate in the annual Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta
WHERE: Lenox Square located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta
WHEN: July 4 at 8:30 a.m.
WHAT: Underground Atlanta is set to host a 4th of July event featuring music, vendors, food & beverages, and fireworks
WHERE: Underground Atlanta located at 50 Upper Alabama St. in Atlanta
WHEN: July 4 from 2 PM - 10 PM
Acworth Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks
WHAT: The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are set to host one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in metro Atlanta.
WHERE: Cauble Park located at 4425 Beach St. in Acworth
WHEN: July 4 from 4 PM - 10 PM
Alpharetta: July 4 Fireworks Display
WHAT: Fireworks display and family-fun festivities
WHERE: Wills Park located at 11925 Wills Rd. in Alpharetta
WHEN: July 4 starting at 9:15 PM
July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Six Flags over Georgia
WHAT: Fireworks display and Celebration including family-fun festivities
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia located at 275 Riverside Pkwy. SW in Austell
WHEN: July 3 - July 6 at 9:15 PM
Rotary Club of Etowah 4th of July Celebration
WHAT: Fireworks display and festivities
WHERE: Located at 31 Douglas St. in Cartersville
WHEN: July 4 from 9 AM - 10 PM
Chamblee 4th of July Celebration Concert and Fireworks Show
WHAT: A fireworks show and concert with family fun festivities
WHERE: Chamblee City Hall located at 5468 Peachtree Rd. in Chamblee
WHEN: July 4 at 6:30 PM and July 5 at 6:30 PM
Covington Independence in the Park
WHAT: A celebration featuring a fireworks display, live music and food vendors
WHERE: Covington Square located at 2101 Washington St. SW in Covington
WHEN: July 4 from 6 PM - 10:15 PM
Decatur July 4 Pied Piper Parade, Concert and Fireworks
WHAT: The City of Decatur is hosting a parade and fireworks display
WHERE: Parade line-up begins at 5:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Decatur located at 308 Clairemont Ave in Downtown Decatur
WHEN: July 4 from 5:30 PM - 9 PM
Douglasville Fourth of July Festival
WHAT: A 4th of July festival that will feature food, fun, bouncy houses, festivities and fireworks
WHERE: Douglasville Town Green located at 6840 Church St.
WHEN: July 4 from 11 AM - 2 PM
Kennesaw: Salute to America on July 3
WHAT: Celebration featuring music, vendors, and fun
WHERE: 2828 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw
WHEN: July 3 from 6 PM - 10 PM
Margaritaville Lake Lanier Fireworks Display
WHAT: Fireworks Display and Celebration
WHERE: Lake Lanier in Buford
WHEN: July 5 from 5 PM - 11 PM
Stone Mountain Park: July 4 Fantastic Fourth Celebration
WHAT: Fireworks display, games, music
WHERE: Memorial Lawn at Stone Mountain Park located at 2003 Robert E Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain
WHEN: July 1 - 2 from 11:30 AM - 9 PM
July 3-7 from 10:30 AM - 9 PM and the fireworks display begins at 9:30 PM
Sandy Springs: Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration
WHAT: Fireworks display, food, festivities, and music by A-Town A-List
WHERE: Stars and Strikes located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs
WHEN: July 4 from 6 PM - 9:30 PM
Powder Springs 4th of July Fireworks and Car Show
WHAT: The Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration that features a car show, food, fun, and fireworks display
WHERE: Thurman Springs Park and Downtown Powder Springs
WHEN: July 4 the car show begins at 6 PM and the fireworks display begins at 9:30 PM
Troup County 4th of July Celebration
WHAT: The Troup County Parks & Recreation is hosting a 4th of July celebration with food, beverages, music and family fun
WHERE: Pyne Road Park located at 4481 Roanoke Rd. in LaGrange
WHEN: July 4 beginning at 3 PM
Woodstock July 4th Spectacular
WHAT: The Woodstock July 4th Spectacular begins with a parade at 10 AM, a festival at 11 AM and a fireworks show at 9 PM
WHERE: The Park at City Center Arnold Mill Rd & Towne Lake Pkwy in Woodstock
WHEN: July 4 from 10 AM