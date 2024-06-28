Local

4th of July 2024: Parades, celebrations and fireworks displays happening in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA - With the 4th of July holiday coming up, here is a list of 4th of July celebrations and fireworks displays happening in metro Atlanta next week.

AJC Peachtree Road Race

WHAT: Thousands are expected to participate in the annual Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta

WHERE: Lenox Square located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta

WHEN: July 4 at 8:30 a.m.

4th of July Block Party

WHAT: Underground Atlanta is set to host a 4th of July event featuring music, vendors, food & beverages, and fireworks

WHERE: Underground Atlanta located at 50 Upper Alabama St. in Atlanta

WHEN: July 4 from 2 PM - 10 PM

Acworth Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks

WHAT: The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are set to host one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in metro Atlanta.

WHERE: Cauble Park located at 4425 Beach St. in Acworth

WHEN: July 4 from 4 PM - 10 PM

Alpharetta: July 4 Fireworks Display

WHAT: Fireworks display and family-fun festivities

WHERE: Wills Park located at 11925 Wills Rd. in Alpharetta

WHEN: July 4 starting at 9:15 PM

July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Six Flags over Georgia

WHAT: Fireworks display and Celebration including family-fun festivities

WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia located at 275 Riverside Pkwy. SW in Austell

WHEN: July 3 - July 6 at 9:15 PM

Rotary Club of Etowah 4th of July Celebration

WHAT: Fireworks display and festivities

WHERE: Located at 31 Douglas St. in Cartersville

WHEN: July 4 from 9 AM - 10 PM

Chamblee 4th of July Celebration Concert and Fireworks Show

WHAT: A fireworks show and concert with family fun festivities

WHERE: Chamblee City Hall located at 5468 Peachtree Rd. in Chamblee

WHEN: July 4 at 6:30 PM and July 5 at 6:30 PM

Covington Independence in the Park

WHAT: A celebration featuring a fireworks display, live music and food vendors

WHERE: Covington Square located at 2101 Washington St. SW in Covington

WHEN: July 4 from 6 PM - 10:15 PM

Decatur July 4 Pied Piper Parade, Concert and Fireworks

WHAT: The City of Decatur is hosting a parade and fireworks display

WHERE: Parade line-up begins at 5:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Decatur located at 308 Clairemont Ave in Downtown Decatur

WHEN: July 4 from 5:30 PM - 9 PM

Douglasville Fourth of July Festival

WHAT: A 4th of July festival that will feature food, fun, bouncy houses, festivities and fireworks

WHERE: Douglasville Town Green located at 6840 Church St.

WHEN: July 4 from 11 AM - 2 PM

Kennesaw: Salute to America on July 3

WHAT: Celebration featuring music, vendors, and fun

WHERE: 2828 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw

WHEN: July 3 from 6 PM - 10 PM

Margaritaville Lake Lanier Fireworks Display

WHAT: Fireworks Display and Celebration

WHERE: Lake Lanier in Buford

WHEN: July 5 from 5 PM - 11 PM

Stone Mountain Park: July 4 Fantastic Fourth Celebration

WHAT: Fireworks display, games, music

WHERE: Memorial Lawn at Stone Mountain Park located at 2003 Robert E Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain

WHEN: July 1 - 2 from 11:30 AM - 9 PM

July 3-7 from 10:30 AM - 9 PM and the fireworks display begins at 9:30 PM

Sandy Springs: Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration

WHAT: Fireworks display, food, festivities, and music by A-Town A-List

WHERE: Stars and Strikes located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs

WHEN: July 4 from 6 PM - 9:30 PM

Powder Springs 4th of July Fireworks and Car Show

WHAT: The Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration that features a car show, food, fun, and fireworks display

WHERE: Thurman Springs Park and Downtown Powder Springs

WHEN: July 4 the car show begins at 6 PM and the fireworks display begins at 9:30 PM

Troup County 4th of July Celebration

WHAT: The Troup County Parks & Recreation is hosting a 4th of July celebration with food, beverages, music and family fun

WHERE: Pyne Road Park located at 4481 Roanoke Rd. in LaGrange

WHEN: July 4 beginning at 3 PM

Woodstock July 4th Spectacular

WHAT: The Woodstock July 4th Spectacular begins with a parade at 10 AM, a festival at 11 AM and a fireworks show at 9 PM

WHERE: The Park at City Center Arnold Mill Rd & Towne Lake Pkwy in Woodstock

WHEN: July 4 from 10 AM

