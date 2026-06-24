$40,000 raises for top sheriff’s office officials put on hold

COBB COUNTY, GA — Pay raises for two top positions in the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office have been put on hold after county commissioners declined to take up the issue during their latest meeting.

Commissioners voted to pull from the agenda a measure that would have increased salaries for the chief deputy and assistant chief deputy.

The proposal would have raised the chief deputy’s annual salary to $215,000 and the assistant chief deputy’s salary to $210,000.

According to county officials, the increases would have been funded through money from another position within the sheriff’s office that would remain unfilled.

The measure was removed from the agenda during Tuesday’s meeting, and commissioners took no action on the proposal.

There is no word on when the item will return to the agenda for consideration.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.