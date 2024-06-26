4 sentenced to federal prison for stealing more than $1.7M in cargo theft ring

ROME, Ga. — Four suspects have been sentenced for their involvement in a cargo theft ring across the southeast.

Court documents revealed that in 2019, Yunior Hernandez, also known as Yunior Hernandez Guzman, Roberto Quesada Lopez, Carlos Alberto Valdes and Yubani Millares Vera operated a cargo theft ring throughout the southeast.

Officials said the four stole cargo worth more than $1.7 million.

The defendants stole over:

$500,000 worth of computers in Macon on May 18, 2019

$640,000 worth of computers meant for the Centers for Disease Control in Emerson, on June 11, 2019

$110,000 worth of copper in Denmark, Tenn. on July 21, 2019

$110,000 worth of copper in Glade Springs, VA on September 2, 2019

$110,000 worth of copper in Fairview, Tenn. on October 6, 2019

$340,000 worth of apparel in Kingsland, GA on November 16, 2019

“This theft conspiracy did not stop at our state border, and neither did our investigation. Thanks to our partnership with Miami agencies, we tracked these thieves across the entire southeast, and now they will be held accountable for their crimes,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Hernandez, 50, of Homestead, Fla. pleaded guilty to conspiracy on December 20, 2022. He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $880,857.43 in restitution.

Valdes, 55, of Hialeah, Fla. pleaded guilty to conspiracy on January 19, 2023. He was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $1,543,890.60 in restitution.

Lopez, 44, of Hialeah, Fla. pleaded guilty to conspiracy on July 18, 2023. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. He was ordered to pay $1,229,888.32 in restitution.

Vera, 49, of Hialeah, Fla. pleaded guilty to conspiracy on March 14, 2024. He was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay at least $1,760,479.12 in restitution.