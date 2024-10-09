4 rushed to hospital after fiery crash that shut down I-20

ATLANTA — At least four people were injured in a crash on I-20 early Wednesday morning.

According to Atlanta fire officials, a crash on I-20 eastbound near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive led to a car, which was put out.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The northbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down since.

They say four people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and one of them is currently in critical condition.

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.