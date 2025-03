GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a human trafficking case in Gwinnett County.

Police say Hilton Dobbins Jr. pled guilty to human trafficking, gang and racketeering charges.

He is the fifth person who was convicted in the case that has ties to the national crips and gangster disciples.

The case against the remaining four defendants remains active, officials say.