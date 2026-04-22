33-year-old man shot and killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead late Tuesday evening in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Northside Drive after reports of a person shot just before 9 p.m.

Officers were notified that a possible victim had been transported from the scene to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers found the victim who had an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim later died at the hospital. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No word on any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.