32-year-old Atlanta man identified as Troup County drowning victim

TROUP COUNTY, GA. — Authorities are investigating a third drowning incident on West Point Lake since the beginning of July.

Troup County 911 received a call about a swimmer who did not resurface at McGee Bridge Park off Old Roanoke Road around 12:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities, including the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Corp of Engineers, also responded to the scene and confirmed that the swimmer had not been located,

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Deshun Mayfield, was later recovered, authorities say.

“Unfortunately, this is the third drowning incident on West Point Lake since July 1st,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said. “The Troup County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone of the dangers of swimming, especially in a large body of water. Even the most experienced swimmers should consider wearing a life jacket or have a floatation device when swimming. Our hearts are with the victim’s family and friends during this time.”

Last week, a Stockbridge man drowned while swimming near West Point Dam.