22-year-old from Stockbridge drowns while swimming in Troup County

A 22-year-old man from Stockbridge drowned while swimming near West Point Dam in Troup County on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a swimmer in distress and had possibly gone underwater in around 7:10 p.m.

TCSO said local emergency responders went to the location alongside resources from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Once the responders were at the scene, they confirmed that the swimmer had not resurfaced. At that point, they began a recovery mission using boats and divers from the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team.

There was a brief break in the recovery efforts due to a severe storm that was in the area.

Once the recovery teams resumed searching, they located the body around 10:45 p.m.

The body of Larenz Collins was recovered a few hours later.

The Troup County sheriff’s office says this appears to be a tragic swimming accident.