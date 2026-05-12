Local

30-year-old man shot in southeast Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta police cruiser
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was shot in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 300 block of Sawtell Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim who had an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The current extent of the man’s injuries are unknown.

The victim was unable to provide responding officers with any suspect information or a reason for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



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