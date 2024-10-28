3 killed in crash after car goes airborne speeding away from GSP trooper

ALBANY, Ga. — A crash ended with three people dead and a driver seriously injured on Sunday after they tried to escape a trooper pulling them over.

The crash happened Sunday morning. Georgia State Patrol says the driver, who was going 75 mph in a 40 mph zone, wouldn’t stop when troopers turned on their emergency lights for a traffic stop.

GSP told WALB-TV that the driver went over a set of railroad tracks “at a very high rate of speed” and crashed after the car went airborne.

When troopers caught up, they found the driver still in his seat and asked if anyone else was inside the car. They found three passengers who were ejected. They were declared dead at the scene.

Troopers said they searched the car and found loaded guns.

GSP has not identified the people killed in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: An earlier statement from Georgia State Patrol included preliminary information from Albany police indicated that the guns may have been involved in the Albany State University shooting. The Georgia State Patrol says it is only investigating the crash. Any updates on the Albany State University shooting will come from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.