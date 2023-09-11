3 arrested in connection to woman who disappeared in 2019 under ‘suspicious conditions’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has announced the arrest of three people in the case of a missing woman last seen almost four years ago.

An investigation began when 42-year-old Matilde Gonzalez, of Powder Springs, was reported missing on October 12, 2019. According to investigators, she had last been seen in Cobb Cobb County a day prior.

Detectives say there were some “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her disappearance, but they had not been able to uncover much information.

On Thursday, authorities received a major breakthrough in the cold case investigation.

Cobb County Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a search warrant at the 200 block of Indian Trail Drive in Paulding County.

The operation led to three people being arrested in connection to Gonzalez’s disappearance.

Alejandra Castro, 41, is charged with malice murder, concealing a death, and cruelty to children. Samantha Vasquez, 20, of Powder Springs, is charged with malice murder. Abel Castro, 45, is charged with concealing a death and cruelty to a child.

Gonzalez’s body has not been found. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

