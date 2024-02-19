3 arrested after Hall County meth bust, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people last week after a drug investigation.
On Tuesday evening, agents with Homeland Security searched a minivan near Thurmon Ranner Parkway in Oakwood and found 230 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution.
Additionally, authorities also allegedly found two suspected fentanyl pills, a stolen handgun, two scales and a small amount of cash.
The meth seized was worth around $17,300, according to deputies.
The three people arrested were identified as 26-year-old Tina Ta Bui, of Augusta, 30-year-old Ignacio Mondragon, of Gainesville, and 39-year-old Peggy Lynn Vieira, of Gainesville.
Each suspect faces the following felony charges:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Theft by receiving
All three remain in Hall County Jail without bond.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
