3 arrested after Hall County meth bust, deputies say

Ignacio Mondragon, Tina Ta Bui and Peggy Lynn Vieira

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people last week after a drug investigation.

On Tuesday evening, agents with Homeland Security searched a minivan near Thurmon Ranner Parkway in Oakwood and found 230 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution.

Additionally, authorities also allegedly found two suspected fentanyl pills, a stolen handgun, two scales and a small amount of cash.

The meth seized was worth around $17,300, according to deputies.

The three people arrested were identified as 26-year-old Tina Ta Bui, of Augusta, 30-year-old Ignacio Mondragon, of Gainesville, and 39-year-old Peggy Lynn Vieira, of Gainesville.

Each suspect faces the following felony charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Theft by receiving

All three remain in Hall County Jail without bond.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

