Local

26-year-old man who died in Buckhead crash identified

By Graham Carroll, WSB Radio News Staff, and Miles Montgomery
Suspect crashes during police chase following Chick-fil-A robbery in DeKalb County
By Graham Carroll, WSB Radio News Staff, and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office have identified a victim of a deadly crash at a busy intersection in Buckhead on Tuesday.

Authorities say 26-year-old Richard Wells Jr. died after a high speed crash at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont Roads.

Investigators say the suspect behind the wheel of one of the cars in the crash had been involved in at least three recent incidents, including a robbery at a Chick-fil-A in Decatur just one hour before the crash.

Police attempted a traffic stop after spotting the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver fled, leading to a high speed pursuit that ended in the violent crash. Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was also injured in the crash.

During that robbery, employees were pepper-sprayed and a cash drawer was stolen.

The crash and the connected robbery investigations remain ongoing.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!