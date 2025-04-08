26-year-old man who died in Buckhead crash identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office have identified a victim of a deadly crash at a busy intersection in Buckhead on Tuesday.

Authorities say 26-year-old Richard Wells Jr. died after a high speed crash at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont Roads.

Investigators say the suspect behind the wheel of one of the cars in the crash had been involved in at least three recent incidents, including a robbery at a Chick-fil-A in Decatur just one hour before the crash.

Police attempted a traffic stop after spotting the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver fled, leading to a high speed pursuit that ended in the violent crash. Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was also injured in the crash.

During that robbery, employees were pepper-sprayed and a cash drawer was stolen.

The crash and the connected robbery investigations remain ongoing.



