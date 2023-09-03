Local

23-year-old dead after slipping and falling into Lake Lanier

Two men found dead on boat at Lake Lanier in Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he drowned in Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said game wardens received reports of a drowning at Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

According to the investigation, a man was running down a dock, slipped, fell into the water and did not resurface.

Hall County Fire Rescue crews recovered the victim’s body in 17 feet of water.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Gavrie Alexander Whitlock of Snellville.

Authorities have not provided additional details surrounding the drowning.

