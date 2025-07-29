218K Georgians asked to respond to important voter notices

ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of thousands of voters are being told they will be declared “inactive” if they don’t respond to voter notices.

According to Gabe Sterling in the Secretary of State’s Office, more than 218,000 people who haven’t voted in recent elections are being warned with notices.

“Essentially, since 2019, you haven’t shown up,” Sterling said. “You haven’t talked to your registration office, you haven’t gotten your driver’s license updated.”

The voters who do receive the notice will have 40 days to respond through the mail or online.

If they do not respond in time, they will risk having their voter status changed.