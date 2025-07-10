GA Secretary of State says cancellation mailers are being sent out Thursday

ATLANTA, GA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says cancellation mailers are being sent out today to more than 477,000 Georgia voters who’ve been declared “inactive “. The Secretary of State’s Office says are inactive because they either haven’t voted in two federal election cycles or moved and didn’t change their registration address.

If you receive one, Raffensperger says you have 40 days to either “fill out the postcard or go online, then we’ll know that they are still an active voter.”

This is the largest mailing of its kind in eight years.

State elections Director Blake Evans says that that this process is critical because “we want to make sure that our voter lists are as accurate as possible.”

“Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation thanks to the diligent partnerships we’ve made to secure our elections,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “Clean voter rolls mean clean elections. My promise to Georgia voters is elections that are free, fair, and fast – and we’re doing just that.”