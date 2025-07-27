20-year-old on the run in Coweta County back in custody

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A Columbus man who had been on the run for several days is now back in custody.

According to a post on the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 20-year-old Sacario Hill was arrested Saturday in Coweta County after a resident spotted him on Rolling Hills Lane.

Investigators say Hill, who was listed as armed and dangerous, escaped from custody on Thursday.

Hill has active warrants for Possession of a Firearm during a Crime and six counts of Aggravated Assault with the Columbus Police Department.

He’s being held in the Coweta County Jail, before he’ll have to answer to those charges in Muscogee County.