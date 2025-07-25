Local

Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect underway in Coweta County

By WSB Radio News Staff
20-year-old Sacario Hill (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A manhunt is underway in Coweta County for a man who ran from deputies Friday morning.

In an update from the CCSO, the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Sacario Hill.

Hill has multiple warrants out for his arrest from other jurisdictions and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The man was last seen in the area around Potts Road and Emmett Young Road.

If you see him, you are urged to call 911 immediately, but do not approach him.

K-9 units are helping deputies in the search.

