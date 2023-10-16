2 young girls abducted from Burger King in Columbus found safe in south Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police say that two girls who were at the center of an Amber Alert Sunday have been found safe.

Columbus police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a Levi’s Call, which is the state’s Amber Alert, for 11-year-old Kylie Horne and four-year-old Kylann Harper Sunday afternoon.

Police said the girls were taken from a Burger King around 12 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, Columbus police confirmed that they were found safe in south Georgia.

Police named Mikaela Harrell and Kaila Spires as suspects in the girls’ disappearances.

Police did not say if the two women were taken into custody, but said that charges could be forthcoming.

