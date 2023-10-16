Local

AMBER ALERT: 2 young girls in ‘extreme danger’ after being abducted from Columbus Burger King

Kylann Harper (left), Kylie Horne (center), Kaila Spires (top right), Mikaela Harrell (bottom right)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia officials have issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were taken from a Columbus, Ga. Burger King restaurant Sunday morning.

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and four-year-old Kylann Harper were taken just before 12 p.m. on Sunday by 49-year-old suspect Mikaela Harrell.

Horne is listed at 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Officials say she has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Croc shoes.

Harper is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Harrell, was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV (GA tag of TGS7835), believed to be heading towards Ocilla, Ga. Officials say she is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds with straight hair.

Officials have also named Kaila Spires as a suspect.

The relationship between the suspects and victims is unclear.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbus Georgia Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, police believe they are now traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus (GA tag #SBZ8631).

The Honda CRV is still a vehicle of interest in the case.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!