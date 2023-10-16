AMBER ALERT: 2 young girls in ‘extreme danger’ after being abducted from Columbus Burger King

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia officials have issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were taken from a Columbus, Ga. Burger King restaurant Sunday morning.

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and four-year-old Kylann Harper were taken just before 12 p.m. on Sunday by 49-year-old suspect Mikaela Harrell.

Horne is listed at 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Officials say she has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Croc shoes.

Harper is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Harrell, was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV (GA tag of TGS7835), believed to be heading towards Ocilla, Ga. Officials say she is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds with straight hair.

Officials have also named Kaila Spires as a suspect.

The relationship between the suspects and victims is unclear.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbus Georgia Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, police believe they are now traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus (GA tag #SBZ8631).

The Honda CRV is still a vehicle of interest in the case.

