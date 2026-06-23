2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Roswell apartment pool

ROSWELL, GA — A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a Roswell apartment complex.

Roswell police and fire crews responded to The Lake House at Martin’s Landing Apartments, where they located the child and immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR.

The child was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

Authorities said the child was found unresponsive in the clubhouse pool located at 1500 Harbor Landing.

A spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department said the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a review of the incident but could not provide additional details about what, if any, charges could be filed or who could be the focus of the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the child.

Officials have not provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding the drowning as the investigation continues.