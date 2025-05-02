Local

2 women sue state of Georgia over a new law, accuses state of violating rights

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Two women who are in an Atlanta jail are suing the state of Georgia over a new law that adds a cash bail requirement for more crimes.

The lawsuit accuses the state of Georgia of violating their constitutional rights to due process when someone is accused of crimes.

The identities of the women were not released.

The new law took effect in July of 2024. It requires cash bail for 30 additional crimes, 18 of them are misdemeanors.

Officials at the Southern Center for Human Rights say it has caused overcrowding in jails.

