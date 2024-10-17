Local

2 teens found shot to death in car in Douglas County after iPhone crash alert

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of teenagers are dead after being found shot over the weekend and Douglas County deputies are trying to figure out what happened to them.

Deputies say they responded to West Stewart Mill Road off of Bill Arp Road just outside of Douglasville city limits early Saturday morning after getting an iPhone automated crash alert.

When they got there, deputies didn’t find a crash.

Instead, they found 17-year-old Beatriz Vega and 19-year-old Roberto Deleon in the front seats of the car critically injured from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Investigators say they are following leads to learn what led up to the shooting.

