2 officers shot, suspect dead after exchanging gunfire near motel on Fulton Industrial Boulevard

ATLANTA, GA — Two officers were injured when they were shot and a suspect was killed during a shootout at a budget motel on Friday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., Fulton County police officers responded to a call about a suspicious person near the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near MLK Jr. Drive SW and requested assistance from South Fulton police.

Once a South Fulton police officer arrived on the scene, the suspect engaged the officers in gunfire, resulting in injuries to both the Fulton County Police officer and a South Fulton Police officer.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers have been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of the officers’ injuries have not been confirmed.

Neither of the officers nor the suspect have been identified.

Georgia State Patrol, several police departments and fire departments are also on the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been contacted to assist in the investigation.

A portion of Interstate 20 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard has also been blocked.

Earlier this week, the South Fulton Police Department lost one of its officers. Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on collision in the line of duty when another driver veered into his lane and hit him.

Garcia was the city of South Fulton’s first law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

