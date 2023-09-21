$2 million, $1 million Powerball winning tickets sold on mobile app, at Georgia Publix

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — While no one won Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, two tickets worth millions were sold here in Georgia.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a $1 million ticket was sold at a local Publix and a $2 million ticket was purchased via its mobile app. Both tickets matched five numbers, with the $2 million ticket also having the Power Play.

The lucky Publix store is located off Birmingham Road in Alpharetta. The lottery app winner lives in Cobb County.

As for the Powerball jackpot, it rolled over again on Monday night to a $725 million, with a cash value option of $350.5 million.

The next drawing is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

