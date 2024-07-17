2 dead after deputies open fire while serving warrant for wanted sex offender, GBI says

BANKS COUNTY, Ga.. — The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a deputy.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about an “active investigation” in the area of Cedar Drive in Alto Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies were called to the home to serve an arrest warrant. When they went into the home, someone opened fire on the deputies.

The deputies fired back, hitting and killing two people inside.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant was for a sex offender who violated the term of his probation.

None of the deputies were injured in the incident.

The GBI said the two killed in the shooting are being taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Their names have not been released at this point.