ATLANTA — Two Atlanta charities are asking for help after someone stole donated Christmas gifts from a storage unit on Adams Drive near Marietta Boulevard.

Giving Grace and The Grocery Spot hope to serve 1,200 families at their annual holiday giveaway.

Giving Grace Founder Christy Betz says anyone willing to help replace the items can go to their Amazon wish list.

“We had electronics, Nikes, tennis shoes for teenagers, Beats headphones, toys, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, stuff that we had been collecting throughout the year,” Betz said.

They can also make a monetary donation if they plan on buying more items on Black Friday. The giveaway is scheduled for sometime in December.