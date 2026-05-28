2 arrested after police seize nearly $1 million in counterfeit goods in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two women were arrested and face charges after police say investigators seized nearly $1 million worth of counterfeit designer merchandise in metro Atlanta.

The arrest follows an investigation by the Gwinnett County Police into the sale of fake luxury goods. Officials say Gwinnett County officers received a citizen complaint about counterfeit merchandise being sold online and in person.

Investigators later identified Quentessa Gordon and Tameka Gordon as suspects connected to the operation and obtained a search warrant for a residence on May 13.

During the search, officers said they recovered a large quantity of counterfeit designer merchandise from inside the home and a vehicle associated with the investigation.

Police also said approximately 60 grams of marijuana and a firearm were recovered during the search. Authorities said the total estimated value of the seized counterfeit merchandise was more than $900,000.

Quentessa Gordon and Tameka Gordon were both arrested in connection with the investigation, according to police officials.

Tameka Gordon faces multiple charges including selling goods with forged, counterfeit trademarks, service marks or copyrighted designs, possession of marijuana more than one ounce.

Quentessa Gordon was charged with selling goods with forged, counterfeit trademarks, service marks or copyrighted designs, along with a traffic-related charge, police officials say.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.