2 airlifted to hospital after crash, shooting in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway in Newton County after a crash early Monday morning.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Newton Factory Bridge Road in Covington.

Upon arrival, deputies found two injured people, including one with a gunshot wound and another with a leg injury resulting from the crash.

Both victims were airlifted to the hospital. Their identities and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Kurt Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428.