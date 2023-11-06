19-year-old mother who was an innocent bystander in shooting near Georgia State campus has died

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed that one of the four victims shot near the campus of Georgia State University has died.

The shooting happened near RaceTrac gas station around 5 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Two women and a man took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. De’Asia Hart, 19, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Fulton County Medical Exmainer’s Office confirmed Monday that Hart has died of her injures.

Hart’s family says that she leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

The family released a statement, writing:

“Our family is currently grieving, and would also respect privacy at this time. 19-year-old De’Asia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a recent 2023 graduate. She planned to enroll in school in the Spring of 2024. She aspired to be a lawyer. While we mourn the loss of a beautiful young lady, we also celebrate her remarkable life. She leaves behind a daughter whose last time she will see her mother. Her mother can’t tell her “Goodbye” or “I Love You”. We ask that anyone who has information regarding the incident that claimed our loved one’s life to please come forward. Even if you choose to be anonymous, please come forward with any evidence you may have. We ask that Eric Dickerson take a strong stance on gun control in the city. We ask that GSU explain why a patrol car was parked across the street and did not render aid. We ask the city looks into the 911 call center and reevaluate the needs so faster response times and actual calls are being answered. No one should be able to walk on a public street with a semiautomatic weapon and take lives freely. We need justice for De’Asia. We want justice for everyone who encounters these situations.”

Atlanta police have released surveillance photos of three persons of interest the shooting, which stemmed from a fight between three people who then started shooting at each other.

Police said that the four people who were injured were not involved in the shooting and were just innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Atlanta police have released video of a man in a purple hoodie who they said brought a gun to the gas station and later disposed of the gun and the purple hoodie he was wearing.

Police believe two other people returned fire after the man in the purple hoodie started shooting. Police are also trying to identify them. Surveillance video shows them running from the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the police.