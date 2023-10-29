4 shot, including 2 students, on Georgia State University campus

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured.

Atlanta police officers, along with Georgia State University investigators, were at the RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed four people have been shot. All four were taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

GSU confirmed that two of the victims are students.

In an email sent to students, Brian Blake, president of GSU stated “four people, two of them being students, were shot at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street around 5 a.m. after a nearby altercation occurred involving non-GSU individuals who exchanged gunfire.”

Police said at least one of the victims is in very critical condition.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody. No further information has been provided at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

