19-year-old critically injured in triple shooting at South DeKalb park

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition and two others are recovering after a shooting at a South DeKalb park Saturday evening, according to investigators.

DeKalb County police responded to Chapel Hill Park on Lehigh Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., where they found the young woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a second person was also shot, while a third individual was injured by broken glass. The circumstances that brought the group to the park remain unclear.

The search is ongoing for the person or people responsible for the shooting. Police have not released information on any suspects or possible motives at this time.