17-year-old charged in McEachern High School parking lot shooting; police looking for 2nd shooter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened on McEachern High School’s campus.

Officers with the Cobb County Police Department said they were searching for the shooter or shooters involved in the incident that happened in the parking lot of MHS Thursday afternoon.

According to the investigation, the victims were involved in a physical altercation with an MHS student when 17-year-old Scott Foor, who was a witness to the fight, produced a pistol and shot both victims.

It is unclear if Foor is a student at MHS.

District officials confirmed that the two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Foor was arrested in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

Cobb County police added that officers are still looking for the second shooter.

Classes are operating as normal according to the district.

“The people, tools, and training which keep our students safe worked,” district officials said. “After a very difficult day, McEachern High School will continue to teach and learn today, on a normal schedule, with extra police and counselor staff on campus to provide support for students and staff.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-4111.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.