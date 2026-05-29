17 families displaced after major apartment fire

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Lithia Springs, displacing multiple families.

Fire crews were called to the Wesley Trevento Apartments on Crossings Drive, where they found one unit fully engulfed in flames.

“When we arrived on scene, there was a unit that was fully engulfed, we got a ladder truck in and we started to perform our firefighter duties,” Douglas County Fire Captain Miles Allen said.

Firefighters went door-to-door to help ensure residents evacuated safely.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately 17 displaced families are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Now that the fire has been extinguished, investigators are working to determine what caused it.