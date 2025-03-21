16-year-old arrested in connection with Newton County Senior Skip Day shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A 16-year-old was arrested on Friday, March 21 in connection with a deadly shooting this week that left one teenager dead at Denny Dobbs Park in Newton County.

The suspect, Jarvis Hinton Jr. of Covington, is a student a Newton High School.

He’s is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still active and there may be more arrests made in the future.

According to a statement from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, “multiple key witnesses, all students, provided misleading facts regarding the events” that day. Investigators “worked through conflicting statements, executed search warrants, and gathered evidence” leading to the arrest of Hinton Jr.

Therefore, additional charges and arrests for providing false statements to a law enforcement officer, are pending.

18-year-old Salem High School student Justin Etienne of Conyers was found fatally shot on March 19 in a wooded area of Denny Dobbs Park during a Senior Skip Day gathering.

“The successful arrest of this individual shows the continued dedication and commitment of our investigators,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “The Office of the Sheriff is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim, Justin Etienne, and his family. My heart goes out to all his loved ones during this time. Additionally, I want to remind the community that providing false information during an investigation is a crime and will lead to legal consequences.”

