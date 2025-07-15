158% property tax increase approved in Austell

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A proposed tax hike has been approved in one metro Atlanta city.

Last week, Austell city leaders held public hearings about the proposal to raise property taxes by 158%. This means the average Austell homeowner will now pay $595 more per year for a home with a fair market value of $299,000, according to city estimates.

Austell had the lowest tax rate in Cobb County for nearly 25 years.

In a letter to Austell residents, Mayor Ollie Clemons previously said the decision was not made lightly, but emphasized the increase is necessary to address long-standing financial challenges.

“We’ve been probably kicking a can down the road for the last few years. So, the can has now turned into a barrel,” Mayor Clemons said. “Last year, we were faced with a $1.6 million budget short fall.”

Mayor Clemons said the property tax increase will help city leaders keep and attract good talent. Austell city workers have not had a raise for several years, and it has had an impact on the city with some leaving for higher salaries.

“Now, we will be more competitive and to appreciate our employees as we should,” he said.

Mayor Clemons previously said the proposed $3 million revenue boost, along with an adjustment to the millage rate and a 2% fire tax, are essential to stabilizing the city’s finances.