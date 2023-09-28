13-year-old who disappeared after leaving school early found safe

ATLANTA — An Amber Alert has been canceled for an Atlanta teen who vanished after leaving school early Wednesday afternoon.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited children confirmed the Amber Alert, also known as Georgia’s Levi’s Call, has been canceled for 13-year-old Adijah Little.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools (APS) said Little was found safe in Atlanta around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to the official Amber Alert website, Little was abducted by Emmanuel Williams, 16, on Wednesday.

APS said she was in the company of two males, and it is unclear if one of those males was Williams.

Overnight Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert for the teen who was reported missing by the Atlanta Public Schools police.

According to APS, Little was seen on surveillance cameras leaving David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m., and getting into a mysterious car Wednesday.

Street cameras show her getting into a black Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate RVL5658.

The GBI has not stated the relationship between the two teens.

There are no further details at this time.





