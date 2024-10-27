Local

13-year-old middle school student arrested for making terroristic threats in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old Liberty Middle School student was arrested in Newton County for making threats.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office charged the boy with terroristic threats and acts and his case will be handled by the juvenile court system.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown urges all students and their parents to understand that any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated.

He encourages parents and students to be mindful of what they say and do.

The sheriff’s office did not detail what type of threats the student made.

