11-year-old boy reported missing in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police in DeKalb County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Deangelo was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday.

He was leaving his home on the 4300 block of Rocking Chair Lane in Stone Mountain, police officials said.

He’s described as 4-foot-5, and weighs 120 pounds.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Anyone who sees Deangelo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.