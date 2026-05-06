$10,000 reward offered in search for missing Atlanta teen

ATLANTA — A reward is now being offered in the search for an Atlanta teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced on social media there is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite.

Brathwaite was last seen around 9 p.m. on April 27 in the 4000 block of Regency Trace in southwest Atlanta.

The airport described Brathwaite as the son of a “valued member of the airport community.”

Brathwaite is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 167 pounds. Authorities say he is a basketball player and attends KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School.

Anyone with information on Brathwaite’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.