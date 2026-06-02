1 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured late Monday evening.

Officers responded to a person shot near the 2000 block of Allision Court SW just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries are unknown.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim appeared not to be the intended target as he was struck by gunfire during an apparent dispute and shootout between two parties,” Atlanta police officials said.

Police say both groups of suspects drove off in two SUVs.

The investigation is ongoing.