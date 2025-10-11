1 injured, lanes closed after truck overturns, spilling debris onto busy metro Atlanta road

FOREST PARK, GA — Crews are working to clean up debris that spilled into a busy road after a truck overturned in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Authorities responded to a crash on Forest Parkway in Forest Park involving an 18-wheeler. The debris that fell into the road led authorities to shut down eastbound lanes on Forest Parkway from Old Dixie Road to Springdale Road.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. The current extent of their injury is unknown.

Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services and the Forest Park Police Department responded to the scene to help manage traffic detours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Officials say they will issue additional notices if the closure needs to be extended.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

1 injured, lanes closed after truck overturns on busy metro Atlanta road (City of Forest Park Government)