1 dead in wrong way crash on Sunday

One person died on Sunday in a crash on Georgia 400 in what authorities called a wrong-way crash.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene which they say occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning on GA 400 and Lenox Road.

Authorities say a 24-year old female was driving a Kia Sorento was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta police also a 52-year old male driver of a Toyota Rav4 was taken for medical treatment.

Police say the one of the vehicles appear to have been traveling the wrong way, and caused the head-on collision.

The story is developing.