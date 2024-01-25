1 dead after tree crashes onto car on Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirmed one person has died after a tree fell on a car in Cobb County.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Cobb Drive just west of Highway 41 and Delk Road.

Investigators shut down the road for over two hours. They are still looking into what caused the tree to fall.

Police have not released the name of the person killed in the car.

The heavy ran combined with saturated soil could cause more trees to fall. Some Metro Atlanta areas could see as much as four or five inches of rain.

If you ever have any questions about trees in your yard or on public property, contact an arborist would can determine if trees are dead, dying or hazardous.

