1 dead, 6 injured after crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

At least one person is dead and six more were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 South near Howell Mill Road.

The Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News that it responded to the crash involving seven vehicles shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

A GSP investigation determined that all cars were traveling on I-75 when traffic started being diverted around a stopped car, which then led to the multi-car crash.

A passenger in a Toyota that was hit in the crash died.

The person who died has not been identified.

The six other injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash closed all I-75 south lanes on Friday evening.